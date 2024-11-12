Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

This Samsung Galaxy A55 5G contract deal is the perfect way to secure a mid-range phone upgrade this Black Friday season.

Fonehouse is offering the Galaxy A55 5G on a Vodafone contract, with 200GB of monthly data, for just £20 a month. There’s no up front fee to pay whatsoever, which makes it super-affordable to get up and running. Just be sure to select the Vodafone Black Friday Exclusive option a little further down the page.

Get the Galaxy A55 5G with 200GB of data for £20 a month The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is now being offered on contract for £20 a month, with no up front fee, together with 200GB of data and a reassuring Black Friday promise. Just hit the Vodafone tab. Fonehouse

200GB data

£20 a month, no up front fee View Deal

Fonehouse has been running a really appealing Black Friday Promise on all of its deals of late. This means that if you find the same deal for less elsewhere, it will refund you the difference.

It’s an extra slice of peace of mind at a time when the Black Friday deals are starting to pour forth.

In terms of what you’re getting here, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market right now. Long time friend of the site and expert tech reviewer Andrew Williams handled the review for us earlier this year, and awarded the A55 5G a healthy score of 4 out of 5.

Andrew called the phone “A mid-range smartphone that doesn’t really look or feel like a mid-ranger”, thanks to its premium metal and glass build and a design that looks a lot like the flagship Galaxy S24. It’s a looker alright.

It’s not all about looks either, as Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A55 5G with IP67 certification, meaning it’s almost as water resistant as the more expensive phones on the market.

“If you want a Samsung Galaxy phone that feels and looks expensive without costing an absolute fortune, you’ve found it,” concluded Andrew’s review.

Its camera is capable of capturing some really nice shots too, while battery life is solidly dependable.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G was an excellent-value pick at launch. As part of this Black Friday deal, it’s an even easier phone to recommend.