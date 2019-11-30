Samsung’s flagship 55-inch QLED is an unmissable deal at this price

Samsung QE55Q90R is the Korean brand’s flagship 55-inch TV and it’s now available in a stonking deal, with £400 struck off the asking price

At Currys PC World, this telly has been reduced by £400 to £1400.

This flagship Samsung QLED is an amazing deal Samsung QE55Q90R QLED TV This flagship 55-inch Samsung QLED offers the best Samsung has to offer in 2019 at this size. And at £1400 it's a bargain

Again, this is another TV that we’ve seen drop in price but in actual reality the price reduction is much bigger. We reviewed this set earlier in the year when it cost £2299, and its drop in price means it’s fallen by £900 since it went on sale.

Which means you’d be mad to not consider purchasing this TV. As we we noted, this is Samsung’s flagship 55-inch telly and in keeping with that status it has all the top tech inside. Samsung’s QLED full array local dimming panel houses 240 dimming zones, which in layman’s terms allows for a much better contrast and exceptional black level performance.

Brightness is claimed to be 2000 nits at its peak, producing some of the brightest LED images you’ll find. That also means this set is capable of a punchy, colourful image, especially with 100% Colour Volume in tow, which aids HDR10/HDR10+ performance.

In terms of smart features, the Eden smart platform is one of most comprehensive out there in terms of apps. It has Apple TV and BT Sport, both of which are exclusive to Samsung (for the time being).

Game Mode for super-quick gaming is around 15ms latency. The Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology allows for almost OLED like viewing angles so the screen won’t lose colour intensity wherever you sit.

For £1400, this is an absolute corker of a deal and an amazing Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

