Samsung’s fantastic Freestyle HDR portable projector is now £600 cheaper – only £399

Portable projectors have had a good few years, and with this cracking deal you can bag one of the best we’ve reviewed for a lot less.

Box is currently offering the Samsung Freestyle for £399 – that’s a whopping £600 off the original price of £999 and one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for this item.

For some comparison, this is cheaper than the same projector on sites like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis at the time of writing and it’s available for free next day delivery. It was also only released earlier this year, so this is a very hefty price drop.

Features here include 500 lumens light source, full HD resolution, built-in 360-degree speaker, Tizen smart platform with a bunch of streaming apps and plenty of wireless options. It’s also a portable projector, ideal for smaller rooms and camping trips.

When we reviewed the Freestyle earlier in the year, we awarded it 4.5 stars and rounded off the review by saying “This portable LED projector quickly and easily delivers big screen fun and works just about anywhere. The images are bright and punchy, the sound surprisingly good, and the built-in apps offer plenty of streaming choice.”

