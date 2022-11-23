Samsung’s Black Friday vacuum deals are here to take the effort out of cleaning

If vacuuming your home is starting to feel like too much of a chore then now’s the time to upgrade to one of Samsung’s innovative vacuum cleaners in the company’s Black Friday sale.

Samsung’s currently offering a whole host of deals on its vacuum cleaner range, with outstanding cordless devices like the Samsung Jet 90 going for £349, while the futuristic Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a massive £350 off.

As an extra incentive, you can use the code JET15 at the checkout to take off an extra 15% across the entire vacuum cleaner range at Samsung – you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than that.

If you’d rather have a look around at what other bargains are currently available then you can check out our ongoing round-up of the best Black Friday deals, but there are still plenty of reasons why Samsung’s vacuums are worth your attention.

For starters, the Samsung Jet 90 gives the competiton a run for its money with up to 200W* suction and an included charging dock that ensures you’re ready to go whenever you need to give the floors a spruce.

*Suction tested based on IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.8, tested at the inlet of the non-accessorized tool, at the Max mode. Based on SLG (Schubert Leiter Geratesicherheit) tests.

Black Friday Sale – Samsung Vacuum Cleaners Samsung’s got a ton of impressive Black Friday deals across its entire vacuum cleaner range, and you can save an extra 15% at the checkout by using the code JET15. Samsung

Use code JET15

15% off at the checkout View Deal

And for those of you who have larger homes and a greater amount of floor space to contend with, you’ll be glad to know that the Jet 90 can keep trucking on for up to 60-minutes** on a single charge.

**Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached

Of course, if you want to put your vacuuming days behind you (and who could blame you?) then you might want to check out the astonishing £350 reduction on the Samsung Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™.

.This futuristc bit of tech uses a LiDAR sensor to accurately map out your home, and you can even set up no-go zones, in case the layout is a little too intricate and requires a manual touch. Beyond cleaning the floors, the Jet Bot+ goes one step further by automatically emptying whatever it’s collected into the included Clean Station™. For a truly hands-free experience, you can’t ask for better than that.

With so many great vacuum deals available at Samsung right now, there’s never been a better time to retire your old tech and take the fuss out of cleaning.