Samsung’s Black Friday vacuum deals are here to take the effort out of cleaning

If vacuuming your home is starting to feel like too much of a chore then now’s the time to upgrade to one of Samsung’s innovative vacuum cleaners in the company’s Black Friday sale.

Samsung’s currently offering a whole host of deals on its vacuum cleaner range, with outstanding cordless devices like the Samsung Jet 90 going for £349, while the futuristic Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a massive £350 off.

As an extra incentive, you can use the code JET15 at the checkout to take off an extra 15% across the entire vacuum cleaner range at Samsung – you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than that.

If you’d rather have a look around at what other bargains are currently available then you can check out our ongoing round-up of the best Black Friday deals, but there are still plenty of reasons why Samsung’s vacuums are worth your attention.

For starters, the Samsung Jet 90 gives the competiton a run for its money with up to 200W* suction and an included charging dock that ensures you’re ready to go whenever you need to give the floors a spruce.

*Suction tested based on IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.8, tested at the inlet of the non-accessorized tool, at the Max mode. Based on SLG (Schubert Leiter Geratesicherheit) tests.

Black Friday Sale – Samsung Vacuum Cleaners

Black Friday Sale – Samsung Vacuum Cleaners

Samsung’s got a ton of impressive Black Friday deals across its entire vacuum cleaner range, and you can save an extra 15% at the checkout by using the code JET15.

  • Samsung
  • Use code JET15
  • 15% off at the checkout
View Deal

And for those of you who have larger homes and a greater amount of floor space to contend with, you’ll be glad to know that the Jet 90 can keep trucking on for up to 60-minutes** on a single charge.

**Stated run time applies to the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached

Of course, if you want to put your vacuuming days behind you (and who could blame you?) then you might want to check out the astonishing £350 reduction on the Samsung Jet Bot+ with Clean Station™.

.This futuristc bit of tech uses a LiDAR sensor to accurately map out your home, and you can even set up no-go zones, in case the layout is a little too intricate and requires a manual touch. Beyond cleaning the floors, the Jet Bot+ goes one step further by automatically emptying whatever it’s collected into the included Clean Station™. For a truly hands-free experience, you can’t ask for better than that.

With so many great vacuum deals available at Samsung right now, there’s never been a better time to retire your old tech and take the fuss out of cleaning.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

