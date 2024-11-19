Samsung’s Black Friday trade-in deal makes the S24 Ultra affordable

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company’s flagship phone for 2024 and the huge Black Friday savings are finally here. You can save even more by trading in your old handset.

The Samsung US web store is offering $420 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB, bringing the price down from $1,419.99 to $999.99.

The initial £120 discount from Samsung has been augmented with additional Black Friday savings of $300 from Samsung. You can get the handset for under a grand right now and then move on with your life.

However, the savings don’t stop there thanks to the killer trade-in deal Samsung US is offering on the year’s top Android phone.

So, for example, if you have last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra in good condition you’ll get the full $800 back for in promotional trade-in value, bringing the price of the handset from $1,299.99, down to $499.99. The trade-in value varies depending on the device, of course, but cycle through the options to see what’s what.

Interestingly, with this deal, there are also seven colours to choose from, including three you can only get from Samsung. They’re titanium blue, green and orange and are perfect if you want to stand out from the crowd.

As for the phone itself, it’s headlined by the new “Galaxy AI” generative artificial intelligence technologies. We loved those, the versatile camera set-up, all-day (and then some) battery life, and the promise of 7 years of operating system updates from Samsung. That means you’ll be rocking the newest versions of Android and One UI into the next decade if you choose.

Our reviewer Lewis Painter gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five and concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities – but all that tech comes with a very high asking price.”

Well not anymore, Lewis my pal. Not anymore.