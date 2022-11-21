 large image

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is great for upgrading multiple appliances at once

Black Friday is arguably the perfect time to stock up on new tech and this Samsung offer has made it even easier.

We’ve been covering some incredible deals so far, but Samsung has blown us out of the water with this incredible bundled deal. The company is offering a 20% discount when you buy three selected home appliances, or 15% off when you buy two.

This is perfect for anyone that’s been looking to upgrade their home setup, and since the appliances included in this deal are so varied – including washing machines, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers and more – there should be something for everybody.

And if you’re not looking to upgrade your home appliances and you’re after some other tech instead, make sure you check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, as we will be updating it every time we find another great deal.

One of the appliances included in this deal is the Samsung Jet 60 Turbo cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which costs £199 on its own. It has a running time of 40 minutes and 150W charging power, with many of the reviews on the website claiming that it’s an “amazingly light and powerful” machine.

Samsung is offering some incredible bundles in honour of Black Friday

Not only does Black Friday make it more affordable to upgrade your tech, but Samsung has blown us away with these fantastic bundled deals which save you 20% when you buy three selected home appliances.

Another appliance that’s a part of this deal is the Samsung Family Hub RS6HA8880S9/EU fridge freezer, which comes with Samsung’s SpaceMax technology. This means that the fridges are thinner but still efficient, meaning that you can fit more products inside the fridge without losing out on power. And since this fridge usually costs £2,379.00, it may be best to snatch it up now, as that 20% will make it a lot more affordable.

And if you’re after a tumble dryer, the Series 9 DV90T8240SX/S1 is also included, which usually costs £899. The reviews for this machine are all very positive, with many people claiming that it’s very energy efficient, with the supported smart app making it easy to know when you need to remove your clothes.

But ultimately, you can pick and choose which products you want to bundle together. There are laundry products, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers and air dresser products, meaning there is nothing stopping you from upgrading the things in your home that need a little TLC.

And even though this deal ends early next year on 5th January, we can’t promise that every product you want will still be available over the coming weeks, so you may want to sort your deal fast if you want in on this incredible offer.

