Samsung’s Black Friday deal just made QLED TVs affordable

Upgrade to a stunning Quantum Dot (QLED) smart TV for a seriously tempting price in this Black Friday offer.

Save a massive £264.86 and get the 50-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV for just £434.14 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Not only is this a bargain but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the TV retail for since its launch.

Upgrade to a QLED TV for an affordable price with this early Black Friday deal Get the 50-inch Samsung 2024 Q60D QLED TV for just £434.14 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Not only is this a bargain but this is the lowest we’ve seen the TV reach on the retailer since its launch. Amazon

Was £699

Now £434.14 View Deal

Fitted with Quantum Dot (QLED) Technology, which uses nanocrystals to reproduce a huge and varied range of colours, the Samsung Q60D offers more lifelike yet vibrant colours, better contrast and increased brightness over UHD TVs.

Thanks to its powerful 4K upscaling, the processor boosts the quality of all content up to a stunning 4K resolution (or as close to 4K as possible), while continuously optimising the audio.

The Q60D also sports Object Tracking Sound Lite technology which detects where movement is happening on screen and plays sound through the corresponding speaker. Plus with Adaptive Sound, content on screen is recognised and sound is adjusted accordingly.

Running on Samsung’s Smart TV platform, Tizen OS, you can find all your favourite apps and streaming platforms directly from the home screen, including Disney Plus, Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

We all know that a TV isn’t just for watching shows and movies. With the built-in Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to instantly access your cloud gaming platforms and receive recommendations based on your gaming history.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Q60D ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on over 820 customer reviews. Customers report that they like the picture and sound quality of the TV and found it both easy to set up and to use too.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to a new TV for a while then this early Black Friday offer on the Samsung Q60D is seriously worth considering, especially as it’s at its lowest ever price on Amazon.