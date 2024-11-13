Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Black Friday deal just made QLED TVs affordable

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a stunning Quantum Dot (QLED) smart TV for a seriously tempting price in this Black Friday offer.

Save a massive £264.86 and get the 50-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV for just £434.14 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Not only is this a bargain but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the TV retail for since its launch. 

Upgrade to a QLED TV for an affordable price with this early Black Friday deal

Upgrade to a QLED TV for an affordable price with this early Black Friday deal

Get the 50-inch Samsung 2024 Q60D QLED TV for just £434.14 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Not only is this a bargain but this is the lowest we’ve seen the TV reach on the retailer since its launch.

  • Amazon
  • Was £699
  • Now £434.14
View Deal

Fitted with Quantum Dot (QLED) Technology, which uses nanocrystals to reproduce a huge and varied range of colours, the Samsung Q60D offers more lifelike yet vibrant colours, better contrast and increased brightness over UHD TVs.

Thanks to its powerful 4K upscaling, the processor boosts the quality of all content up to a stunning 4K resolution (or as close to 4K as possible), while continuously optimising the audio. 

The Q60D also sports Object Tracking Sound Lite technology which detects where movement is happening on screen and plays sound through the corresponding speaker. Plus with Adaptive Sound, content on screen is recognised and sound is adjusted accordingly.

Running on Samsung’s Smart TV platform, Tizen OS, you can find all your favourite apps and streaming platforms directly from the home screen, including Disney Plus, Netflix and BBC iPlayer. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

We all know that a TV isn’t just for watching shows and movies. With the built-in Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to instantly access your cloud gaming platforms and receive recommendations based on your gaming history.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Q60D ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on over 820 customer reviews. Customers report that they like the picture and sound quality of the TV and found it both easy to set up and to use too. 

If you’ve been considering upgrading to a new TV for a while then this early Black Friday offer on the Samsung Q60D is seriously worth considering, especially as it’s at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

You might like…

Looking for the cheapest iPad this Christmas? This is the one to get

Looking for the cheapest iPad this Christmas? This is the one to get

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Dyson’s Black Friday sale has a deal that made our jaws drop

Dyson’s Black Friday sale has a deal that made our jaws drop

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Calling all content creators – this one essential accessory is massively reduced

Calling all content creators – this one essential accessory is massively reduced

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Amazon just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals

Amazon just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2’s big Black Friday price cut has come early

Apple Watch Ultra 2’s big Black Friday price cut has come early

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Want an iPhone 16 Pro Max? This is the deal you need

Want an iPhone 16 Pro Max? This is the deal you need

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words