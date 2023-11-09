Samsung’s American-style fridge freezer is a steal this Black Friday

If you’ve ever wanted to treat yourself a proper American-style fridge freezer but have been put off by high costs, then this Black Friday bargain is just for you.

The Samsung Series 7 RS67A8810S9 is a built-in model with a total 634 litre capacity – that means it can hold up to 35 bags of food shopping across the whole appliance.

Head over to AO right now and, as part of the site’s Black Friday sale, the fridge freezer has plummeted from £1379 to just £999, a massive saving of £380.

The £999 figure is a significant reduction as it is, but that’s just the price for non-members. If you’re an AO member, you can save an extra £20, bringing the price down to £979, and saving you the full £400.

The cut price isn’t the only reason why those in search of a good fridge freezer should take notice, either. This Samsung fridge is a top-rated machine, with 396 customer reviews giving it a score of 4.8/5 at the time of writing.

It makes use of dual cooling to keep everything inside it fresh, it rapidly chills newly-added food and temperatures are even, partly thanks to its airflow across the machine, which can reduce the icy build up, removing concerns about frost.

There’s a holiday setting to save energy when you’re away and a very handy cold water dispenser and ice machine, giving you a refreshing cold drink in seconds which is perfect for those warmer summer days.

It’s button-controlled and has an LED display, and with a sleek Brushed Steel silver appearance, it will look great in the corner of your kitchen or utility room while performing all the tasks that you’d want from a fridge freezer.

American-style fridge freezers are by no means a new trend in the UK, having increased in popularity for several years. However, if you’ve been considering getting one, this three-figure saving is one you might want to think about.