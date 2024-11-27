This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

Amazon has the perfect Black Friday deal for any art lover. The 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024) has dropped to $897.99 on Amazon US.

That’s a massive 40% off the TV’s $1497.99 RRP, saving you $600 when you shop during the post-Thanksgiving sale.

Samsung’s The Frame TV has fallen below $900 this Black Friday Save 40% on Samsung’s The Frame (2024) TV with this Black Friday deal. The TV and digital art frame has dropped from $1497.99 to just $897.99, saving you $600 when you shop today. Amazon

Was $1497.99

$897.99 View Deal

Don’t miss this opportunity to take home The Frame for its lowest price yet. Head to Amazon today to buy it for just $897.99 and save 40%.

The Frame is a 55-inch Samsung TV designed to transform into a framed piece of art when not in use.

The 2024 model boast a 4K QLED display with an anti-reflection coating, Dolby Atmos immersive audio and Alexa voice control built-in.

The Frame offers access to 2700+ free channels, including more than 400 premium channels, and quick access to subscription services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. The TV also supports cloud gaming, with Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna all onboard.

The Samsung Art Store is equipped with more than 2500+ pieces from famed artists and museums, while Pantone-validated ArtfulColor helps artworks to appear vibrant and realistic. The Slim Fit Wall Mount ensures the TV looks like a real frame when mounted to the wall, while Samsung offers a range of digital frames to choose from to fit your home and decor style.

