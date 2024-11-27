Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon has the perfect Black Friday deal for any art lover. The 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024) has dropped to $897.99 on Amazon US

That’s a massive 40% off the TV’s $1497.99 RRP, saving you $600 when you shop during the post-Thanksgiving sale. 

Save 40% on Samsung’s The Frame (2024) TV with this Black Friday deal. The TV and digital art frame has dropped from $1497.99 to just $897.99, saving you $600 when you shop today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take home The Frame for its lowest price yet. Head to Amazon today to buy it for just $897.99 and save 40%. 

The Frame is a 55-inch Samsung TV designed to transform into a framed piece of art when not in use. 

The 2024 model boast a 4K QLED display with an anti-reflection coating, Dolby Atmos immersive audio and Alexa voice control built-in. 

The Frame offers access to 2700+ free channels, including more than 400 premium channels, and quick access to subscription services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. The TV also supports cloud gaming, with Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna all onboard. 

The Samsung Art Store is equipped with more than 2500+ pieces from famed artists and museums, while Pantone-validated ArtfulColor helps artworks to appear vibrant and realistic. The Slim Fit Wall Mount ensures the TV looks like a real frame when mounted to the wall, while Samsung offers a range of digital frames to choose from to fit your home and decor style. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re in search of a soundbar to pair with your new TV, the Sonos Ray has seen massive discounts in both the US and UK this Black Friday. 

