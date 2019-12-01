There isn’t a better Black Friday buy than a snazzy new SSD to your PC a new lease of life and we’ve got a stonking deal here on a Samsung model you won’t want to miss.

This Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA 2.5″ Internal SSD has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it an absolute steal if you’re looking to add or speed up the storage inside your PC.

Samsung SSD Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD Excellent deal on a Samsung SSD that could add a new lease of life to your old computer. Comes with 1TB of storage.

You can now bag the Samsung SSD for £79.99, a £15 reduction from its previous selling price of £94.99. However Amazon has sold it for £105 before, so you’re getting a real bargain. Of course, as it’s through Amazon you’ll also benefit from Prime shipping if you happen to be a member of Amazon’s subscription service.

We haven’t reviewed this model, however it has a very good 5-star rating from 1823 reviews on Amazon. 89% of those reviews give it the full 5-stars though, so we can comfortably say this is a fantastic product certainly worth your time. One such review said “The Samsung migration software worked a dream.

The disk has given my ageing laptop a new lease of life.” While another said, “Absolutely brilliant HDD. Turned a dying mid 2010 MacBook Pro into a sprightly new feeling MacBook Pro.”

Other features of this SSD include sequential read speeds up to 550MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520MB/s and Samsung’s latest 4-bit MLC NAND flash technology.

