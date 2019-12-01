Samsung SSD Price Crash: Lowest Price Yet in Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale

There isn’t a better Black Friday buy than a snazzy new SSD to your PC a new lease of life and we’ve got a stonking deal here on a Samsung model you won’t want to miss.

This Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA 2.5″ Internal SSD has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it an absolute steal if you’re looking to add or speed up the storage inside your PC.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Samsung SSD

Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD

Excellent deal on a Samsung SSD that could add a new lease of life to your old computer. Comes with 1TB of storage.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

£79.99

View Deal

£79.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

You can now bag the Samsung SSD for £79.99, a £15 reduction from its previous selling price of £94.99. However Amazon has sold it for £105 before, so you’re getting a real bargain. Of course, as it’s through Amazon you’ll also benefit from Prime shipping if you happen to be a member of Amazon’s subscription service.

We haven’t reviewed this model, however it has a very good 5-star rating from 1823 reviews on Amazon. 89% of those reviews give it the full 5-stars though, so we can comfortably say this is a fantastic product certainly worth your time. One such review said “The Samsung migration software worked a dream.
The disk has given my ageing laptop a new lease of life.” While another said, “Absolutely brilliant HDD. Turned a dying mid 2010 MacBook Pro into a sprightly new feeling MacBook Pro.”

Other features of this SSD include sequential read speeds up to 550MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520MB/s and Samsung’s latest 4-bit MLC NAND flash technology.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Samsung SSD

Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD

Excellent deal on a Samsung SSD that could add a new lease of life to your old computer. Comes with 1TB of storage.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

£79.99

View Deal

£79.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

For more fantastic Amazon, Cyber Monday and Black Friday offers, follow us on @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max Parker
Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…
Max Parker

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor