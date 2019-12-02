Samsung has slashed the price of the recently released and very high-end Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G edition to £899.

That’s a £200 Cyber Monday saving from its usual £1099 RRP and it makes this a cheaper investment from Apple’s latest flagship – the iPhone 11 Pro.

Save £200 on the 5G Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G This 5G enabled Galaxy Note 10 Plus packs a serious amount of high-end specs in a lovely looking body. And now it's £200 cheaper than normal.

The 5G Note 10 Plus is a true high-end smartphone and its one of the few phones on the market that can take full advantage of the next-gen 5G mobile network that has recently gone live in the UK. Pick yourself up a 5G-read SIM from the likes of EE or Vodafone and you’re ready to go.

Three Mobile SIM-Only Deal Three Mobile 5G-Ready SIM-Only Contract with Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts For the heavy mobile users out there, this is the plan for you, offering an endless allowance to ensure your bingeing needs are seen to. Buy now and save 50% on your first six months.

Specs for this phone are predictably some of the best out there. It has a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED curved display with a 3040 x 1440 resolution and support for HDR. There’s an Exynos chipset running the show paired with a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The star of the Note series has always been the S Pen – a handy stylus that lets you draw, doodle and take notes on the display. The S Pen is now Bluetooth enabled too, so you can use it as a remote to control the three rear cameras.

We raved about the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in our 4.5/5 review, saying: “The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the true successor to the Note 9. It’s a brute of a phone with a lovely display, plenty of grunt and a huge battery. There isn’t a whole lot new when compared to the S10 – but this still stands as the true high-end Samsung phone for the end of 2019.”

