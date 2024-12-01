This Samsung heat pump tumble dryer is a Black Friday bargain

There’s no reason to spend more than £600 on a Samsung tumble dryer with this Black Friday deal available. The Samsung DV90T6240LN is currently just £599 – 31% off – in the November sale.

This Series 6 heat pump dryer would typically cost you £869.99. However, shop today and you’ll pay just £599. That’s a substantial £270.99 discount right in time for Christmas.

You’ll want to act fast, though – there are only 8 tumble dryers left in stock as of us spotting and sharing this deal.

Is the Samsung DV90T6240LN worth buying?

A low running cost tumble dryer with clever features Pros Low running costs

Excellent drying performance

Clever drying rack Cons Slightly confusing drying settings

The DV90T6240LN is an A+++ rated tumble dryer from Samsung.

Key features include Samsung SmartThings integration, a clever slot-in shelf for drying shoes and a heat pump design which helps save energy and ensures that running costs are kept to a minimum.

The tumble dryer is capable of drying 1kg of clothes in just 35 minutes using its Quick Dry function, while OptimalDry temperature sensors can adjust the drying time to protect your clothes.

“A brilliant combination of low running costs, excellent performance and clever features – including SmartThings integration and a drying rack for shoes and lay-flat items – makes the Samsung DV90T6240LN one of the best tumble dryers that I’ve tested. Its drying settings are slightly confusing, but that aside, this is a top high-end dryer”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in our 4.5-star review of the DV90T6240LN.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung DV90T6240LN review.

