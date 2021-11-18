 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets surprise Black Friday price cut

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of our favourite foldable phones right now and as it has only been out for a couple of months we hadn’t anticipated it picking up many discounts over Black Friday.

Oh, how wrong we were. You can currently bag the exceptionally-skilled foldable for £799 –that’s a £150 saving off the £999 RRP.

Yes, it remains a pricey phone but this is the cheapest we’ve seen this new foldable and it feels like an excellent deal for a device we loved when we reviewed it.

Big saving on the Z Flip 3

Big saving on the Z Flip 3

You can currently bag the exceptionally-skilled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for £799 –that’s a £150 saving off the £999 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • £799 (was £949)
View Deal

This deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale and runs throughout the period or until it goes out of stock.

Like the clamshell phones of old, the Z Flip 3 houses a screen inside and a small display on the outside for checking messages, flipping through songs and the like. Unlike those classic phones the screen inside is long, and folds along the middle. It’s certainly a striking device and one that feels very different to a load of other phones out in the wild.

While previous Flips lacked internal skills, the Z Flip 3 is very much a flagship device. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike previous foldable devices, it’s also IPX8 rated for some water protection.

The internal OLED panel refreshes at 120Hz for smooth scrolling while there’s a duo of 12MP cameras on the front.

If you’re after a phone that looks a little different to the norm this is a great pick. It’s also unlocked for any UK network and supports 5G.

In our glowing 4/5 Galaxy Flip 3 review we said “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it’s more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.”

Big saving on the Z Flip 3

Big saving on the Z Flip 3

You can currently bag the exceptionally-skilled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for £799 –that’s a £150 saving off the £999 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • £799 (was £949)
View Deal

Trusted Take

I wasn’t expecting the Z Flip 3 to get any meaningful Black Friday price reductions so this saving is very welcome and hard to pass up,

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

You might like…

Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Show 5 deal is a smart home bargain

Amazon’s Black Friday Echo Show 5 deal is a smart home bargain

Gemma Ryles 35 mins ago
The top-rated Dell XPS 13 just saw its price plummet for Black Friday

The top-rated Dell XPS 13 just saw its price plummet for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Save £20 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series with this Black Friday deal

Save £20 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series with this Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Alienware’s top of the line gaming monitor is nearly half price this Black Friday

Alienware’s top of the line gaming monitor is nearly half price this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 10 hours ago
The 2nd gen Google Nest Hub just saw a great price drop for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Google Nest Hub just saw a great price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in the Currys Black Friday sale

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in the Currys Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.