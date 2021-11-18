The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of our favourite foldable phones right now and as it has only been out for a couple of months we hadn’t anticipated it picking up many discounts over Black Friday.

Oh, how wrong we were. You can currently bag the exceptionally-skilled foldable for £799 –that’s a £150 saving off the £999 RRP.

Yes, it remains a pricey phone but this is the cheapest we’ve seen this new foldable and it feels like an excellent deal for a device we loved when we reviewed it.

Big saving on the Z Flip 3 You can currently bag the exceptionally-skilled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for £799 –that’s a £150 saving off the £999 RRP. Amazon

£799 (was £949) View Deal

This deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale and runs throughout the period or until it goes out of stock.

Like the clamshell phones of old, the Z Flip 3 houses a screen inside and a small display on the outside for checking messages, flipping through songs and the like. Unlike those classic phones the screen inside is long, and folds along the middle. It’s certainly a striking device and one that feels very different to a load of other phones out in the wild.

While previous Flips lacked internal skills, the Z Flip 3 is very much a flagship device. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Unlike previous foldable devices, it’s also IPX8 rated for some water protection.

The internal OLED panel refreshes at 120Hz for smooth scrolling while there’s a duo of 12MP cameras on the front.

If you’re after a phone that looks a little different to the norm this is a great pick. It’s also unlocked for any UK network and supports 5G.

In our glowing 4/5 Galaxy Flip 3 review we said “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big jump for foldable phones. While it’s not as futuristic as the Z Fold 3, it’s more usable and more affordable. The improvements to durability are welcome, as are the multiple screen upgrades.”

