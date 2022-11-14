 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has dropped by £200 – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Samsung’s foldable flip phone is available for an unbelievable price over a week before Black Friday, so it’s a great time to buy it.

Foldable phones are the next big thing for the smartphone industry, and Samsung has been a pioneer in this new form factor with its two folding flagships.

Last year’s clamshell-style flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, is available on a cut-price deal that could net you £200 in savings.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s neat flip folding smartphone is a treat, especially for a price as low as this one. You can save £200 and get yourself a truly unique, head-turning handset with a super smooth display, a robust design, and nippy performance. You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to make this great saving.

  • Currys
  • Was £899
  • Now £699
View Deal

We’ll be rounding up all the best Black Friday deals in the run-up and across the day, so if this deal isn’t for you then we’re sure they’ll be something else that tempts you.

The key selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is undoubtedly the appealing design, which you can open and close just like the flip phones of a generation ago; this means it can fold up into a neat package, it can sit upright for taking photos, and it of course looks a whole lot different from all the other devices on the market. However, it’s got far more in its locker than just this.

The performance, led by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, is fast and powerful and supports 5G, while the folding inner display is lush and smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Despite its delicate appearance, it is robustly built too with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

However, that’s not to say all our impressions were positive. In our review we found the battery life to be just average, and the cameras are of mid-range standards rather than the flagship-level performers you might be hoping for. Nonetheless, this smartphone is at least a unique prospect.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s neat flip folding smartphone is a treat, especially for a price as low as this one. You can save £200 and get yourself a truly unique, head-turning handset with a super smooth display, a robust design, and nippy performance. You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to make this great saving.

  • Currys
  • Was £899
  • Now £699
View Deal

Grab this deal to make a big saving on the Z Flip 3, a good-looking handset that offers good performance to boot, with a novelty design that you’ll never tire of. Available for £200 less even before Black Friday, you’d be well-advised to grab it now while the deal is still live.

You might like…

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big Android tablet to beat at this price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big Android tablet to beat at this price

Peter Phelps 11 mins ago
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is half price for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is half price for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Horizon Forbidden West price slashed on God of War release day

Horizon Forbidden West price slashed on God of War release day

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
The Ultimate Black Friday Guide: What you should know ahead of the 2022 sale

The Ultimate Black Friday Guide: What you should know ahead of the 2022 sale

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Black Friday 2022: Our predictions for this year’s mega sale

Thomas Deehan 10 months ago
Big discount for Google Nest Security Camera to round-off Black Friday

Big discount for Google Nest Security Camera to round-off Black Friday

Ian Morris 12 months ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.