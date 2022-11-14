The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has dropped by £200 – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Samsung’s foldable flip phone is available for an unbelievable price over a week before Black Friday, so it’s a great time to buy it.

Foldable phones are the next big thing for the smartphone industry, and Samsung has been a pioneer in this new form factor with its two folding flagships.

Last year’s clamshell-style flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, is available on a cut-price deal that could net you £200 in savings.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung’s neat flip folding smartphone is a treat, especially for a price as low as this one. You can save £200 and get yourself a truly unique, head-turning handset with a super smooth display, a robust design, and nippy performance. You don’t even have to wait until Black Friday to make this great saving. Currys

Was £899

Now £699 View Deal

We’ll be rounding up all the best Black Friday deals in the run-up and across the day, so if this deal isn’t for you then we’re sure they’ll be something else that tempts you.

The key selling point of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is undoubtedly the appealing design, which you can open and close just like the flip phones of a generation ago; this means it can fold up into a neat package, it can sit upright for taking photos, and it of course looks a whole lot different from all the other devices on the market. However, it’s got far more in its locker than just this.

The performance, led by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, is fast and powerful and supports 5G, while the folding inner display is lush and smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Despite its delicate appearance, it is robustly built too with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

However, that’s not to say all our impressions were positive. In our review we found the battery life to be just average, and the cameras are of mid-range standards rather than the flagship-level performers you might be hoping for. Nonetheless, this smartphone is at least a unique prospect.

Grab this deal to make a big saving on the Z Flip 3, a good-looking handset that offers good performance to boot, with a novelty design that you’ll never tire of. Available for £200 less even before Black Friday, you’d be well-advised to grab it now while the deal is still live.