The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a smartwatch deal this Black Friday, you’ll want to know about this Galaxy Watch FE price drop.

The Samsung smartwatch has been reduced to £168 just months following its June 2024 release date. That means you could have £31 by shopping on Amazon today.

Don’t pay full price for the Galaxy Watch FE. Head to Amazon now to save £31 off the smartwatch’s £199 RRP and bag it for its lowest price yet. This is the perfect Christmas gift for any Samsung lover or fitness enthusiast in your life.

The smartwatch has also been discounted to just $121 on Amazon for our US readers.

The Galaxy Watch FE is a more affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy Watch 7, packing many of the same great features at a fraction of the price.

The stylish smartwatch includes a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display crafted from sapphire crystal glass to prevent scratches and is dust and splash-resistant up to IP68 and 5ATM. It also comes in a range of colours, including Black, Pink Gold and Silver, with a variety of straps to match.

This smartwatch is perfect for keeping an eye on your health and fitness goals, with more than 100 workouts to choose from as well as the ability to measure your body composition and set personal fitness goals.

You can even get insight into your sleeping habits and heart health with this wearable, while the battery should last you up to 40 hours between charges.

Looking for a different deal?

