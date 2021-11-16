 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets substantial Black Friday price cut

If you’ve got a hankering for a new smartwatch this Black Friday then one of the best wearable deals we’ve seen so far is for the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

This Black Friday deal, which comes from Currys PC World, chops £50 off the £249 RRP of the wearable bringing it down to a very enticing £199.

That’s a great price for one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now. As a comparison, the same watch is currently selling for £219 on Amazon. So while that’s still less than the RRP, Currys has it cheaper.

You’ll also get a two year guarantee and there’s a choice between three available colours: Black, Pink and Silver.

New features for this wearable include the updated Wear OS 3 platform that remains exclusive to this watch, a load of health sensors, GPS, good water resistance and, of course, support for notifications from your phone.

As it runs Wear OS, there’s great integration with Google services like Gmail and Maps while it ties in with some specific Samsung features.

Unlike some other Samsung watches, this only works with Android phones. That means if you have an iPhone, you’re best off looking elsewhere as this simply won’t work

In our glowing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review we said “There’s been a lot of disappointment with Wear OS over the years, but with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung and Google seem to finally be turning the tide.

We continued, “The colourful new UI is a joy to use, and dusty Wear OS facets like Tiles and Google Maps have been given a major facelift with super-fast speed to boot. Only time will tell if Wear OS 3 attracts the level of third-party attention that Google is hoping for, but the software couldn’t have asked for a better starting point than in the Galaxy Watch 4.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specs and RRP

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
IP rating
Waterproof
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Colours
GPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
£249
$249
€279
AU$399
Samsung
40 mm
IP68
5ATM
247 mAh
40.4 x 9.8 x 39.3 MM
Wear OS
2021
11/08/2021
Black, Pink, Gold, Silver, Green
Yes
