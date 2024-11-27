Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Black Friday deal is making a mockery of Apple

Looking for an affordable tablet that lets you stream, game and access your favourite social media apps with ease? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just £204 in this Black Friday offer from Amazon and save a massive £85.

Based in the US? You can nab the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just $149 and save $70.99 off its usual RRP.

Samsung’s iPad rival is 29% off on Amazon The Samsung Tab A9 Plus is currently just £204 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive saving of £85. Amazon

Was £289

Now £204 View Deal

Although it’s an affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus sports a sleek, stylish and premium design that comes in a choice of three metallic colours.

Its 11-inch display boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate which not only makes scrolling through apps and gaming feel smooth and lag-free, but also surpasses the more expensive iPad (10th Gen)’s 60Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, you can also expect a smooth performance with enough space to store apps, photos and files.

You can also open up to three apps at once thanks to the Tab A9 Plus’ split screen mode, which enables seamless multitasking. Whether you want to game while streaming the latest blockbuster, or balance numerous work tasks while on a Zoom meeting, the Tab A9 Plus has you covered.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

If you’re part of the Samsung ecosystem then you’ll enjoy heaps of extra benefits. Just ensure that you’re signed into the same Samsung account to switch freely between your devices.

Plus with Quick Share, you can seamlessly transfer files between different Galaxy devices too.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact Samsung tablet model, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 640 customer reviews. Customers report that they like the build quality of the tablet and find it’s easy to use, responsive and great for browsing.

Significantly undercutting the iPad, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great all round tablet that’s perfect for everyday use.