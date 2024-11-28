Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Our favourite smartphone of 2024 is available on an incredibly well-priced contract as part of the Black Friday shopping extravaganza.

This fantastic contract deal from Mobiles.co.uk gets you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on iD Mobile for £38.99 a month. That’s a 24-month contract and comes with a negligible upfront payment of £9.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB data for £38.99 a month The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data for £38.99 a month and £9 up front. 500GB monthly data

£38.99 a month, £9 up front View Deal

That’s incredible value for a smartphone that not only achieved a near-perfect 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it at launch earlier this year, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also won the Best High-End Smartphone Award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, showcasing just how highly we think of the smartphone.

In our in-depth review of the 2024 flagship, our reviewer remarked that the “Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities,” with the only real reservation being the price. At £1,249, it wasn’t exactly affordable, but that has been fixed with this affordable contract offer.

We also praised the phone’s peerless camera zoom capabilities in the review. Unlike competing flagships, the S24 Ultra comes with not one but two zoom lenses alongside the main and ultrawide lenses, providing both 3x and 5x shots and decent hybrid zoom that goes all the way to 100x. Hey, you’ve got to get those moon shots somehow.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also the only entry in the S24 series to feature a built-in S Pen stylus, which is stashed away within the body of the phone itself. It’s easily ignored if it’s not your thing, but note takes, scribbles, and sketchers will love the flexibility that it gives you.

Then there’s also GenAI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI, with tools permeating practically every area of the operating system, from offering real-time translation in calls to transcribing recordings and even rewriting your texts and emails to sound more professional.

Throw in leading power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a 5000mAh battery that’ll get you through the day with no issue and a gorgeous screen with incredibly thin bezels and an anti-reflective coating and you’ve got a solid all-rounder.

It’s a very clever phone, now available at a very clever price ahead of Black Friday, so what are you waiting for?