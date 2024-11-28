Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Our favourite smartphone of 2024 is available on an incredibly well-priced contract as part of the Black Friday shopping extravaganza.

This fantastic contract deal from Mobiles.co.uk gets you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on iD Mobile for £38.99 a month. That’s a 24-month contract and comes with a negligible upfront payment of £9.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB data for £38.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 500GB data for £38.99 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data for £38.99 a month and £9 up front.

  • 500GB monthly data
  • £38.99 a month, £9 up front
View Deal

That’s incredible value for a smartphone that not only achieved a near-perfect 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it at launch earlier this year, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also won the Best High-End Smartphone Award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, showcasing just how highly we think of the smartphone.

In our in-depth review of the 2024 flagship, our reviewer remarked that the “Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities,” with the only real reservation being the price. At £1,249, it wasn’t exactly affordable, but that has been fixed with this affordable contract offer.

We also praised the phone’s peerless camera zoom capabilities in the review. Unlike competing flagships, the S24 Ultra comes with not one but two zoom lenses alongside the main and ultrawide lenses, providing both 3x and 5x shots and decent hybrid zoom that goes all the way to 100x. Hey, you’ve got to get those moon shots somehow.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also the only entry in the S24 series to feature a built-in S Pen stylus, which is stashed away within the body of the phone itself. It’s easily ignored if it’s not your thing, but note takes, scribbles, and sketchers will love the flexibility that it gives you.

Then there’s also GenAI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI, with tools permeating practically every area of the operating system, from offering real-time translation in calls to transcribing recordings and even rewriting your texts and emails to sound more professional.

Throw in leading power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a 5000mAh battery that’ll get you through the day with no issue and a gorgeous screen with incredibly thin bezels and an anti-reflective coating and you’ve got a solid all-rounder.

It’s a very clever phone, now available at a very clever price ahead of Black Friday, so what are you waiting for?

You might like…

Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Nick Rayner 3 mins ago
Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 18 mins ago
ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

ESET’s 50% off Black Friday saving makes malware protection affordable

Thomas Deehan 28 mins ago
Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Everyone’s favourite Ninja dual-drawer air fryer is now the tastiest offer of Black Friday

Hannah Davies 38 mins ago
This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

This stunning Pixel 8a Black Friday deal destroys mid-range competition

Jon Mundy 39 mins ago
Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Kob Monney 40 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access