Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now the best value high-end Android this Black Friday

This Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus contract might just be the best flagship Android deal this Black Friday.

Fonehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a 24 month Three contract with unlimited data, all for just £38 a month and £29 up front. Just be sure to scan down the page to the appropriate Three deal.

Unlimited data

£38 a month, £29 up front View Deal

That’s all the phone and all the data you could possibly need at a great price.

Our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter reviewed the Galaxy S24 Plus at launch, and was suitably impressed. In his 4 out of 5 review, he concluded that “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus remains a solid all-rounder with a premium design, great screen, and powerful processor alongside new elements like Galaxy AI and an extended software promise”.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI enhancements make some genuinely useful interventions, such as when drafting messages or transcribing meetings.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Plus’s 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is a thing of beauty, with the addition of LTPO tech maxing it much more energy efficient. It gets to a super-sharp QHD+ resolution this time too, which is a first for the Plus range.

Performance is right up there in flagship territory, thanks to Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip. Meanwhile, excellent battery life ensures you’ll make it through the day with room to spare, whatever you’re doing.

Samsung’s a dab hand with camera systems at this point, and the Galaxy S24’s triple set-up is on point. It doesn’t have any fancy bells and whistles, just three solid sensors for wide-ultra-wide, and telephoto snaps.

“The Galaxy S24 Plus does a commendable job at capturing your memories,” said Lewis. “The star of the show is unsurprisingly the main 50MP sensor that, with OIS and a wide f/1.8 aperture, can handle both well-lit and low-light scenarios with ease”.

Stay tuned for more Black Friday deals as we find them. This is going to be a particularly busy one.