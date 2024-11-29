This Black Friday Galaxy S23 offer just showed up every other Android phone

If you’re looking for an all-rounder Android smartphone but don’t want to splurge on a premium model then look no further, as Giffgaff’s got just the deal for you.

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 handset in ‘good’ condition from Giffgaff for just £349 this Black Friday.

Giffgaff explains that while the ‘good’ condition of its handsets will have light scratches and possible dents or scruffs on the screen and body, all its handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition.

The handset will also come with a 12-month warranty too, for extra peace of mind.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff deal, then you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff plan or incur any future costs.

Despite not being part of the latest S-series from Samsung, the S23 remains a reliable and exceptionally capable smartphone which boasts an all-day battery life, powerful processor and excellent camera setup, all housed in a 6.1-inch handset.

Its trio of rear lenses is made up of a capable 50MP main with OIS fitted, a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto, which is actually the same trio found in the latest Galaxy S24. We found that this lineup was comfortably able to take detailed and vibrant photos even in more challenging light conditions.

Running the show is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter said made the handset feel “blisteringly fast in use” and was able to handle anything, including top-end AAA gaming without a stutter.

The Galaxy S23 also notably sports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is double that of even the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which means opening apps, scrolling and on-screen graphics look and feel smooth.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter hailing the handset for offering a great “selection of tech in a portable form factor” although he does note that it’s not a top-end smartphone.

For more information on the handset, be sure to visit our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S23 handset.