Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has seen a massive price drop before Black Friday

If you’re thinking about treating yourself to a new handset ahead of the official Black Friday sale then you will definitely want to check out this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was originally priced at £1,149 on the Currys website, but in the run-up to Black Friday, it’s had its price slashed and can now be picked up for just £949 – a massive saving of £200.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the biggest and most feature-rich members of the S22 family, packing a 6.8-inch OLED panel and 1440p resolution for pin-sharp details.

The variable refresh rate can also jump from 120Hz to just 1Hz to help conserve battery, and Samsung has even added a 240Hz sampling rate into game modes to improve titles like online shooters that require the fastest response possible.

Moreover, this handset will stay up to date for years to come as Samsung has been pushing out an excellent level of software support, promising the Galaxy S22 Ultra another five years of updates.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still slated as one of the best flagship Android phones currently on the market, receiving an impressive 4.5 stars from us, with our Editor claiming that this handset has one of, if not the, best screens around on a handset.

We also found the camera to be excellent, with its zoom skills easily surpassing the likes of Apple and Google. It was brilliantly versatile in our testing, boasting a completely new 108-megapixel sensor on the back that was capable of picking up the finest details in photos.

Looking at the price history, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rarely sees a price drop like this and we don’t expect that it will go this low again after the Black Friday sale is over, making this the price to beat.

