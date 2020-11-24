Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available on a bargain contract for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently available for just £30 per month, alongside a super-cheap £69 upfront cost, making it one of the standout smartphone deals for Black Friday yet.

While the upfront cost is set at £79 on the product page, you’ll be able to knock £10 off the cost by entering our exclusive code TRUSTED10 at checkout.

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 60GB, £30/month and £60/upfront (use code TRUSTED10)

This deal includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a monthly 60GB 5G data allowance, with the Vodafone contract lasting two years. The total cost of the contract will set you back £799, which is a great value considering the phone costs £599 when bought independently without a phone plan.

Since this is the 5G model, you not only get access to speedy network connections but you also benefit from the Snapdragon 865 processor, which offers a faster and more efficient performance when compared to the Exynos chip found in other Samsung phones.

Related: Best Black Friday Deals

You also get 128GB storage, which should be ample enough for the majority of people, and the choice of six different colour options, which includes Navy, Pink and Red.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE a 4.5/5 rating when we reviewed it back in October. Our Mobiles Editor, Max Parker, said in his verdict: “It’s got top-end internals, good cameras, 120Hz screen and a nice build. What more could you ask for?”

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 60GB, £30/month and £60/upfront (use code TRUSTED10)

The only major criticism we gave the smartphone was the lack of a 25W charger, although can easily be remedied with a separate purchase. So if you’re after a high-end Samsung Galaxy smartphone this Black Friday, this may well be the best deal of the week.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…