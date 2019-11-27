Argos has just slashed the price of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e to a mere £334, that’s half price! We’d be surprised if this deal stuck around for very long.

Previously £669. the 50% off for this impressive smartphone represents excellent value for money and stands as our favourite Black Friday 2019 smartphone deal yet.

Stunning Galaxy S10e Black Friday Argos deal Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Argos has slashed 50% off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e for this Black Friday. Act fast to grab this excellent deal.

This is Samsung’s cheapest iteration of the S10 series and this offer is for the striking Canary Yellow option. Other colours are available, just not at this price.

Even though the price is really low, the S10e is a phone that can compete with ones twice (even three times) as expensive. It packs a top-end Exynos chipset, two rear cameras, a lovely flat OLED display and fast USB-C charging. We even preferred it to the regular S10 in some aspects, like the embedded fingerprint in the lock button.

It’s also far from a large phone and a perfect buy if you think the majority of high-end smartphones are far too big and hard to use in one hand. This S10e is more akin in size to an iPhone, like the iPhone 11 Pro.

In our glowing 4.5/5 Samsung Galaxy S10e review we said: “Samsung has a funny definition of ‘essential’. The Galaxy S10e is absolutely jam-packed with functionality and feels as capable and as premium as any other top-tier phone on the market. Aspects like its display and performance serve as standout reasons to opt for the S10e over other high-end offerings out there right now but this looks to be one of the best ‘small’ phones you can get your hands on.”

Stunning Galaxy S10e Black Friday Argos deal Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Argos has slashed 50% off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e for this Black Friday. Act fast to grab this excellent deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…