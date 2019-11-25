This Black Friday 2019 is already looking like an excellent time to upgrade your phone and this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal gets you an absolute load of data on O2.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 with absolutely no upfront cost for £33 a month. For that monthly cost you’re getting a very healthy 60GB of data along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts. That means over the course of the 2 year contract you’ll be paying out £729 – a very good price for one of the best Android phones around.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Black Friday Deal Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Bag the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for £33 a month with this Mobiles.co.uk deal. Includes 60GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

When you consider the S10 is currently available directly from Samsung for £649 (though the stock remains low) you’re basically getting 24 months of 60GB data for £143. Can’t say fairer than that, can you?

The Galaxy S10 is a fantastic Android device and easily one of the best on the market. It sports a curvy AMOLED display, high-end Exynos chipset and three cameras on the back. This camera array consists of a main, telephoto and ultra wide and it takes some really great pictures.

There’s also wireless charging onboard, a slot for an SD card and even a headphone jack on the bottom. We wouldn’t be surprised if this was the last major Samsung flagship to pack that 3.5mm for your wired headphones.

In our glowing 4.5/5 Samsung Galaxy S10 review we said: “While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features.”

We went on to say “There isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now than the Samsung Galaxy S10 – and its two biggest competitors are, at this moment, the smaller S10e and the pricier S10 Plus.”

