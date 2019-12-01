If you’re still on the hunt for Black Friday deals on smartphones then you could do a lot worse than the Samsung Galaxy S10 bargain from Currys – now £649.99. That’s £150 off the previous RRP.

The Galaxy S10 is one of Samsung’s flagship phones for 2019 and it’s a really special device and comfortably one of our favourites of the year. Samsung manages to tick a load of the boxes we always look for in a great Android phone: strong camera, slick display and that typically impressive Samsung design.

Samsung Galaxy S10 for £649 is a recommended Cyber Monday bargain Samsung Galaxy S10 Currys has chopped £150 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10 in this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal

You’ve got a load of nice extras like wireless charging, expandable storage and even a clever in-display fingerprint that feels rather futuristic every time you use it. There’s also facial unlocking too, which saves a little bit of extra time every time you pick your phone up.

Samsung’s strength has long been displays and you won’t be disappointed by the 5.8-inch OLED, ever-so-slightly curved screen here. It packs a high resolution and supports things like HDR in apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. This boosts brightness and contrast in supported content and it really does look great.

You’ll find plenty of cameras dotted around this phone, including one on the front for selfies and another three on the back. The main 12-megapixel camera can shift its aperture depending on what environment you’re shooting, while the other cameras consist of an ultra wide and telephoto for improved zooming.

We scored the S10 highly when we reviewed it earlier in the year and it remains one of the easiest Android phones to recommend.

For even more amazing Black Friday 2019 sales, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…