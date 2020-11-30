If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of earbuds this Cyber Monday then you shouldn’t ignore this hefty saving on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

Usually retailing for £159, Amazon has slashed the price of these dinky truly wireless earbuds down to £99 in its Cyber Monday sale.

That’s a £60 saving (38%) and they’re available in the black colourway. These buds are of the in-ear style and come with a protective case that keeps them charged on the go.

One of the big upgrades with this Plus model if the better battery life. We picked up on this in our review, saying “They easily lasted a full week, which included my 30 minute morning workout, commute and music listening during the work day. The inclusion of fast and wireless Qi charging support makes it quick and easy to top up the earbuds battery if you forget to charge them.”

Along with the excellent endurance, our review also praised the improved audio and call quality along with the lightweight and comfortable fit. We reviewed these buds at full price and they’re far more tempting with this reduction.

These are Bluetooth buds that connect wirelessly to phones, laptops, tablets and more. You’re not restricted to Samsung phones and they work fine with iPhones.

If you do have a new Galaxy phone you can charge the buds up wirelessly on the back of the phone. This is a nice touch that could save you if you happen to forget your charger.

In the verdict of our review we said, “The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are significant step forward that radically improve on Samsung’s 2019 true-wireless offering. They offer improved audio, better battery life and clear call quality than their predecessors. However, the lack of ANC is an issue.”

