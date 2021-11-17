Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets hefty Black Friday price drop

The Galaxy Buds 2 have dropped to less than £100 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The 2021 Galaxy Buds would typically cost you £139. Amazon has slashed £40 off this price ahead of Black Friday weekend, bringing the true wireless earbuds down to just £99 when you shop online right now.

This isn’t even the only offer that applies to these earbuds. Amazon is offering 15% off the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or 20% off the Samsung SmartTag when you buy any of these devices alongside the Galaxy Buds. Students can also save an addition £20 by being a Prime Student member, bringing the total cost down to just £79.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds released by Samsung earlier this year.

The earbuds are lightweight and come with three soft silicone ear tips for a snug fit. There’s a dynamic 2-way speaker, along with three built-in microphones for clear calls and to keep distractions out with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

While the earbuds are compatible with any phone running Android 7 and above, the earbuds are especially well suited to Galaxy devices, with features like Auto Switch allowing you to move between gadgets with ease and Quick Buds Control allowing you to activate ANC or see your Galaxy Buds battery life all from your wrist on the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Buds 2 are water resistant up to IPX2 and offer up to five hours of listening in the earbuds, with another 15 hours stored in the case.

“Samsung’s mid-range true wireless earbuds satisfy for Galaxy smartphone owners”, wrote TV and audio editor Kob Monney in our review. “They boast an attractive design, an impressive feature set and decent audio performance. For those outside of the Galaxy orbit, there’s plenty the Galaxy Buds 2 do well, but there are also areas where improvements could be made”.

If you like the sound of the Galaxy Buds 2, visit Amazon today to save £40 on the £139 earbuds and get them for just £99 for a limited time only.

You can also visit our guide to find the best Black Friday deals available right now.