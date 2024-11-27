Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

One of our favourite Samsung Galaxy A55 5G contract deals of recent weeks just got a lot better for Black Friday.

Earlier in the month we brought you a great contract deal that got you the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G on a Vodafone contract with 200GB of monthly data for just £20 a month, with no up front fee. That was a total bargain, but Fonehouse has just one-upped itself by bumping the data allowance to 350GB.

Get the Galaxy A55 5G with 350GB of data for £20 a month The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is now being offered on contract for £20 a month, with no up front fee, together with 350GB of data and a reassuring Black Friday promise. Fonehouse

200GB data

£20 a month, no up front fee View Deal

That’s outstanding value on an excellent mid-range phone. TrustedReviews alumnus and seasoned tech expert Andrew Williams reviewed the phone for us earlier this year, handing out an impressive score of 4 out of 5.

Andrew concluded that the Galaxy A55 5G was “a Samsung Galaxy phone that feels and looks expensive without costing an absolute fortune”.

“It’s as if Samsung has injected a little iPhone design DNA, and just cut out a few of the most expensive features to appeal to the widest possible audience,” he continued. That’s high praise for phone that’s now this affordable.

He particularly appreciated the Galaxy A55’s full metal and Gorilla Glass Victus+ design, which packs in the kind of water resistance rating (IP67) that you simply don’t normally see at this price point. This thing is built like a flagship.

Meanwhile, Andrew found that the Galaxy A55 5G took good shots, with largely true-to-life colours. It’s also capable of solid night time shots.

Performance is solid, with no significant throttling or overheating, and the battery will reliably last you through a day or more of usage.

The Galaxy A55 5G is a very good phone, now available at a brilliant Black Friday price. We’ll be bringing you more Black Friday deals over the coming days, but this one’s a safe recommendation in the here and now.