Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of our favourite Samsung Galaxy A55 5G contract deals of recent weeks just got a lot better for Black Friday.

Earlier in the month we brought you a great contract deal that got you the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G on a Vodafone contract with 200GB of monthly data for just £20 a month, with no up front fee. That was a total bargain, but Fonehouse has just one-upped itself by bumping the data allowance to 350GB.

Get the Galaxy A55 5G with 350GB of data for £20 a month

Get the Galaxy A55 5G with 350GB of data for £20 a month

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is now being offered on contract for £20 a month, with no up front fee, together with 350GB of data and a reassuring Black Friday promise.

  • Fonehouse
  • 200GB data
  • £20 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

That’s outstanding value on an excellent mid-range phone. TrustedReviews alumnus and seasoned tech expert Andrew Williams reviewed the phone for us earlier this year, handing out an impressive score of 4 out of 5.

Andrew concluded that the Galaxy A55 5G was “a Samsung Galaxy phone that feels and looks expensive without costing an absolute fortune”.

“It’s as if Samsung has injected a little iPhone design DNA, and just cut out a few of the most expensive features to appeal to the widest possible audience,” he continued. That’s high praise for phone that’s now this affordable.

He particularly appreciated the Galaxy A55’s full metal and Gorilla Glass Victus+ design, which packs in the kind of water resistance rating (IP67) that you simply don’t normally see at this price point. This thing is built like a flagship.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Meanwhile, Andrew found that the Galaxy A55 5G took good shots, with largely true-to-life colours. It’s also capable of solid night time shots.

Performance is solid, with no significant throttling or overheating, and the battery will reliably last you through a day or more of usage.

The Galaxy A55 5G is a very good phone, now available at a brilliant Black Friday price. We’ll be bringing you more Black Friday deals over the coming days, but this one’s a safe recommendation in the here and now.

You might like…

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy 46 mins ago
The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 56 mins ago
The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The Pixel 9 has become downright cheap this Black Friday

The Pixel 9 has become downright cheap this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access