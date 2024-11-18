Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 might have the best value phone contract right now

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday might not officially kick off until Friday 29 November, but that doesn’t mean you can’t already land yourself a solid deal from retailers like Fonehouse that have started their massive money-off sales a little early.

That means you can bag yourself the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, complete with 100GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Vodafone network for just £14 per month with no upfront fee. The contract deal, which allows you to choose between the 128GB phone in either black, yellow or blue, lasts 24 months. 

The Samsung Galaxy A15 might have the best value phone contract right now

The Samsung Galaxy A15 might have the best value phone contract right now

You can net yourself the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G along with a whopping 100GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £14 per month with no upfront cost on the Vodafone network.

  • Fonehouse
  • 100GB of data
  • £14 per month
View Deal

What’s more, with Fonehouses’ guarantee, it’ll refund the difference if you find the same deal cheaper anywhere else throughout the Black Friday shopping season, providing added peace of mind that you really are getting the best deal on the phone possible. 

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a solid phone for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles of the latest flagship smartphones, offering a great blend of features without bloating its budget-friendly price tag.

That includes elements like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a 5000mAh battery that Samsung claims can last up to two days on a single charge. And, once it does run flat, 25W charging should get it going again pretty quickly.

Don’t expect flagship levels of performance from the budget-focused MediaTek Helio G99, but it should be more than enough for the basics of smartphone use – using apps, browsing the web, scrolling through TikTok and the like. We wouldn’t recommend it to gamers, however; the chipset isn’t quite capable enough to power a smooth gaming experience in more demanding titles. 

There’s also a solid 50MP camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture that should allow it to perform decently even in low-light conditions, and that’s flanked by a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens, while there’s a 13MP selfie snapper embedded within the AMOLED screen. 

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone on a contract that doesn’t break the bank, you won’t find much better than this – especially with Fonehouses’ price guarantee. 

You might like…

The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

Hannah Davies 7 mins ago
Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 47 mins ago
Sonos’ top soundbar for most people has a Black Friday saving for the ages

Sonos’ top soundbar for most people has a Black Friday saving for the ages

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words