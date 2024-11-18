Black Friday might not officially kick off until Friday 29 November, but that doesn’t mean you can’t already land yourself a solid deal from retailers like Fonehouse that have started their massive money-off sales a little early.

That means you can bag yourself the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, complete with 100GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Vodafone network for just £14 per month with no upfront fee. The contract deal, which allows you to choose between the 128GB phone in either black, yellow or blue, lasts 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 might have the best value phone contract right now You can net yourself the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G along with a whopping 100GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £14 per month with no upfront cost on the Vodafone network. Fonehouse

100GB of data

£14 per month View Deal

What’s more, with Fonehouses’ guarantee, it’ll refund the difference if you find the same deal cheaper anywhere else throughout the Black Friday shopping season, providing added peace of mind that you really are getting the best deal on the phone possible.

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a solid phone for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles of the latest flagship smartphones, offering a great blend of features without bloating its budget-friendly price tag.

That includes elements like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a 5000mAh battery that Samsung claims can last up to two days on a single charge. And, once it does run flat, 25W charging should get it going again pretty quickly.

Don’t expect flagship levels of performance from the budget-focused MediaTek Helio G99, but it should be more than enough for the basics of smartphone use – using apps, browsing the web, scrolling through TikTok and the like. We wouldn’t recommend it to gamers, however; the chipset isn’t quite capable enough to power a smooth gaming experience in more demanding titles.

There’s also a solid 50MP camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture that should allow it to perform decently even in low-light conditions, and that’s flanked by a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens, while there’s a 13MP selfie snapper embedded within the AMOLED screen.

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone on a contract that doesn’t break the bank, you won’t find much better than this – especially with Fonehouses’ price guarantee.