Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, don’t miss this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in need of a large 4TB SSD for gaming, video editing and other intensive tasks, don’t miss this Black Friday Lightning deal on this Samsung option.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD has dropped to just £224.99 in the November sale. That’s a good £47 off the usual price of the £271.99 SSD – or 17% off – when you shop today. 

Save nearly £50 on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Save nearly £50 on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Need a large and powerful SSD? The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is now just £224.99 on Amazon. That’s £47 off the 4TB’s usual price of the £271.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £271.99
  • £224.99
View Deal

Don’t miss this chance to snatch up a 4TB SSD for cheap. Head to Amazon now to save 17% and take the Samsung 990 Pro home for just £224.99 ($269.99 if you’re in the US).

You’ll want to act fast, though – 75% of these SSDs have already been claimed and we don’t expect the rest to stick around for long.

The Samsung 990 Pro Gen4 SSD is Samsung’s high-end SSD. 

Designed to offer lightning-fast performance, the SSD is ideal for handling intensive tasks, like gaming, video editing, 3D modeling and data analysis. 

Compared to the previous generation, the Gen4 offers faster transfer speeds, higher performance bandwidth and faster load times for PS5 and DirectStorage PC games. 

Read speeds reach 7450 MB/s while write speeds hit 6900 MB/s, reaching the maximum performance of PCIe 4.0. This results in a 40% improvement in random read performance and a 55% increase in random write speed compared to the Samsung 980 Pro. 

The SSD is more efficient than its predecessor too, offering up to 50% better performance per watt compared to the 980 Pro. Samsung’s nickel-coated high-end controller also delivers smart thermal control and prevents performance drops caused by overheating. 

Finally, the Samsung Magician app makes it easy to monitor your drive health, protect data and receive important firmware updates to keep your SSD in top shape. 

Looking for a different deal? 

In need of a new console? Both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition have received a tempting £80 price cut this Black Friday

You might like…

The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 4 mins ago
If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

Hannah Davies 27 mins ago
This secret iPad Mini 7 deal is too good to miss

This secret iPad Mini 7 deal is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 42 mins ago
The OG of hair straighteners is just £100 on Amazon

The OG of hair straighteners is just £100 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Delve into the Meta Quest 3’s virtual world with this fantastic Black Friday saving

Delve into the Meta Quest 3’s virtual world with this fantastic Black Friday saving

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access