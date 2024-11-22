Samsung’s 2TB SSD is going cheap this Black Friday

If you’re searching for a large 2TB SSD for gaming or video editing, Amazon has you sorted with this Samsung Black Friday deal.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD has dropped to just £129.99 / $159.99 in the November sale. That’s a good £53 / $90 off the usual price of the £182.99 / $159.99 SSD – or just under 30% off – when you shop today.

The Samsung 990 Pro Gen4 SSD is Samsung’s high-end SSD.

Designed to offer lightning-fast performance, the SSD is ideal for handling intensive tasks, like gaming, video editing, 3D modeling and data analysis.

Compared to the previous generation, the Gen4 offers faster transfer speeds, higher performance bandwidth and faster load times for PS5 and DirectStorage PC games.

Read speeds reach 7450 MB/s while write speeds hit 6900 MB/s, reaching the maximum performance of PCIe 4.0. This results in a 40% improvement in random read performance and a 55% increase in random write speed compared to the Samsung 980 Pro.

The SSD is more efficient than its predecessor too, offering up to 50% better performance per watt compared to the 980 Pro. Samsung’s nickel-coated high-end controller also delivers smart thermal control and prevents performance drops caused by overheating.

Finally, the Samsung Magician app makes it easy to monitor your drive health, protect data and receive important firmware updates to keep your SSD in top shape.

