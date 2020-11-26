There’s nothing quite like a freshly brewed cup of coffee to kick off the day and Sage makes some of the best, and most attractive, coffee machines around.

In the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can currently bag The Barista Express for just £399 – that’s a hefty £199 saving (or 33%) over the usual £599 RRP. This isn’t a cheap machine, but seeing a saving like this on it is rare and it’s a great choice if you’re serious about your espresso.

Deal: Save £200 on the Sage Barista Express – now £399

We’ve done a little bit of digging and found that while this machine has briefly hit the £399 price before, it hasn’t gone any lower. It tends to stick in the £419 to £549 territory, so you’re still making a decent saving. Before this Black Friday price cut, the machine retailed for £549.

The deal is currently for the ‘Black Sesame’ hue, which looks a little bit more stark than the other silver option. It’s a very good looking machine and feature-rich too.

There’s an in-built grinder on the top for your beans and this offers dose-control grinding so you can get the right amount without putting anything to waste. It also boasts precise espresso extraction thanks to digital temperature control. There’s a steam wand for whipping up luxuriously creamy milk and a dial for altering your grind size. It has a 6l capacity for water.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, however we have reviewed – and loved – many Sage products in the past. This has also received rave reviews on Amazon, with a 4.7 out of 5 score based on 1482 reviews.

One review said, “This coffee machine does most of the hard work for you. It will allow you to pour a bag of freshly roasted beans into the grinder and have it dispensed into a cup within a few minutes. There is some manual attention to detail required for best results.”

You’ll have to act fast if you want to bag this deal as it’s only live for today – November 26.

