Roborock’s mighty robot vacuum and mop is a bargain this Black Friday

For an almost complete hands-free floor clean, you’d be hard pressed to find a better robot vacuum and mop than the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, especially now it’s at an affordable price.

Save £270 and get the Roborock S7 Max Ultra for just £499 in the Black Friday sale from Amazon.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop is now just £479

Was £769

Now £499 View Deal

Not only is the Robotrock S7 Max Ultra able to both vacuum and mop floors but, thanks to its included dock, it also self-empties and refills its water tank independently, offering you a hands-free cleaning experience.

In fact, its mammoth all-in-one dock does the majority of those pesky maintenance tasks that usually come with robot vacuums for you. For mopping, the dock will automatically fill the robot’s 200ml water tank for up to a whopping 300 square metres of cleaning.

Once it finishes cleaning, it will then wash and dry the mop to prevent any bacteria growth and unpleasant smells.

The dock will also store up to seven week’s worth of debris while vacuuming, giving you more time in-between emptying the dust bag.

The robot itself sports a powerful 5500Pa HyperForce suction alongside an all-rubber brush which picks up long, short and pet hair without causing tangles, negating the dreaded task of manually cutting hair from the device.

Its mop is fitted with sonic scrubbing technology which works at up to 3000 times per minute to agitate and remove even dried in dirt and mud. Moving between hard floors and carpets or rugs? The mop cleverly lifts once carpet is detected so it won’t dampen anywhere.

Its accompanying app for iOS and Android devices allows you to create multiple maps of your home, including a basic option for quick cleaning, a 3D version which details furniture and other obstacles and even a multi-level view which allows you to clean up to four different floors in your home.

Although we haven’t reviewed the model yet, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra currently boasts a 4.2-star rating, based on over a whopping 6,790 customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the moping ability, app functionally and how easy it is to set up the robot vacuum.

Take the hassle out of vacuuming and mopping and let technology do all the hard work for you, with this impressive Black Friday offer on the mighty Roborock S7 Max Ultra.