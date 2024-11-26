Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Ring Video Doorbell is under £30 on Amazon but you’ll have to act fast

Upgrade your home security with the Ring Video Doorbell and never miss a visitor or a package delivery again. 

Get the Ring Video Doorbell (wired) for an absolute steal at just £29.99 thanks to this Lightning Deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

We’d seriously recommend acting fast on this one as Lightning Deals don’t tend to stick around for very long.

The Ring Video Doorbell is currently under £30 on Amazon

Save 40% and get the Ring Video Doorbell for just £29.99 in this limited time Lightning Deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

  • Was £49.99
  • Now £29.99
The Ring Video Doorbell is a staple for any household, and is packed with useful security features to help you keep an eye on your home and see who’s at your door remotely. 

With the iOS or Android Ring smartphone app, you’ll receive instant alerts whenever a visitor either presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. 

Otherwise to hear audio notifications in your home, you can either purchase the additional Ring Chime or pair the doorbell to a compatible Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo Show. Just note that once you install your Ring Video Doorbell, your existing doorbell chime will no longer sound.

If you live on a busy street with lots of passing traffic then don’t worry about receiving unwanted notifications, as the Ring app allows you to customise your motion settings to detect only in your chosen area.

You can also use the Ring app to check into your home at any time thanks to the Live View tool.

The Video Doorbell’s 1080p HD video camera is fitted with two-way talk which means you’ll never miss a package again, as you can simply tell a delivery driver where to place your parcel if you’re not home. 

Plus the camera is fitted with Night Vision so you can always see visitors or important details, even after dark. 

Remember this is a wired doorbell, so it will require your home to have an existing doorbell wiring. Alternatively you can purchase the additional Plug-In Adapter to connect the doorbell to a standard electrical socket instead.

For more advanced features, such as the ability to save your video footage for up to 180 days and receive alerts for people and packages then you can upgrade to the Ring Home subscription which starts at £4.99 a month. 

Act fast and get the Ring Video Doorbell for an absolute steal at just £29.99 in this Lightning Deal on Amazon.

