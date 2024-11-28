The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

With the sun setting at 4pm during these winter months, it can be tough to keep an eye on your home even with a security camera installed. Thankfully, the Ring Floodlight Cam has just hit its lowest price ever.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has dropped below the £100 mark for the first time. Head to Amazon to secure the camera for just $119.99 / £99.99 in the Black Friday sale – that’s a 40% and 44% reduction compared to its original $199.99 / £179.99 RRP.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is finally under £100 There’s no reason to spend more than £100 on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus this Black Friday. Head to Amazon to get the security camera and floodlight for just £99.99 down from £179.99 and save 44%. Amazon

Was £179.99

£99.99 View Deal

Save £80 on a security camera with a built-in floodlight when you order the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus on Amazon today, or if you’re in the US, bag the security cam for as little as $119.99 using the same link above.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a 1080p security camera with colour night vision from Amazon’s sub-brand Ring. However, this isn’t just your standard camera.

As the name implies, the Floodlight Cam features motion-activated LED floodlights with brightness controls up to 2000 lumens and a security siren that can be activated at the touch of a button in emergencies.

You can fine-tune precisely where you want the motion to be detected using Customisable Motion Zones to focus your security on the most important places and ensure you only receive notifications about the areas you care about. There’s also a two-way talk feature, allowing you to speak to visitors without heading out into the dark whether you’re at home or out when they call.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is compatible with other Amazon products, including the Ring Chime to sound audio notifications and any Alexa-powered devices to enable voice commands.

You can also boost the camera’s feature set with a Ring Home subscription, which includes up to 180 days of video storage, alerts when people are detected and more.

Looking for a different deal?

