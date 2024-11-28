Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

With the sun setting at 4pm during these winter months, it can be tough to keep an eye on your home even with a security camera installed. Thankfully, the Ring Floodlight Cam has just hit its lowest price ever

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has dropped below the £100 mark for the first time. Head to Amazon to secure the camera for just $119.99 / £99.99 in the Black Friday sale – that’s a 40% and 44% reduction compared to its original $199.99 / £179.99 RRP. 

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is finally under £100

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is finally under £100

There’s no reason to spend more than £100 on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus this Black Friday. Head to Amazon to get the security camera and floodlight for just £99.99 down from £179.99 and save 44%.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • £99.99
View Deal

Save £80 on a security camera with a built-in floodlight when you order the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus on Amazon today, or if you’re in the US, bag the security cam for as little as $119.99 using the same link above. 

The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a 1080p security camera with colour night vision from Amazon’s sub-brand Ring. However, this isn’t just your standard camera. 

As the name implies, the Floodlight Cam features motion-activated LED floodlights with brightness controls up to 2000 lumens and a security siren that can be activated at the touch of a button in emergencies. 

You can fine-tune precisely where you want the motion to be detected using Customisable Motion Zones to focus your security on the most important places and ensure you only receive notifications about the areas you care about. There’s also a two-way talk feature, allowing you to speak to visitors without heading out into the dark whether you’re at home or out when they call. 

The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is compatible with other Amazon products, including the Ring Chime to sound audio notifications and any Alexa-powered devices to enable voice commands. 

You can also boost the camera’s feature set with a Ring Home subscription, which includes up to 180 days of video storage, alerts when people are detected and more. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Save 50% on the Blink Video Doorbell this Black Friday and take home the doorbell for as little as £29.99. 

You might like…

Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

Amazon has an epic Switch Lite deal that nobody’s noticed

Lewis Painter 10 mins ago
Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Sky’s Black Friday broadband deal gets you Sky TV and Netflix

Thomas Deehan 49 mins ago
Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access