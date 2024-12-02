The viral Revlon styler is now under £40 on Amazon

Whether you want to simplify your own hair routine or think this would make the perfect present for a loved one, this Revlon two-in-one styler deal is unmissable.

Get the Revlon Salon One-Step Two-in-One Hair Dryer and Volumiser for just £39.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save 20% off its RRP.

Revlon’s TikTok-approved Volumiser is under £40 for Black Friday Halve the time you spent drying and styling your hair with Revlon’s two-in-one Volumiser, which is now just £39.99 on Amazon. Amazon

With an oval design, tangle-free bristles and multiple heat settings, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser is perfect for anyone keen to reduce the time they spend on their hair but still want salon-worthy results.

The oval brush shape is designed to help smooth hair out while adding volume at the roots. Its flexible and tangle-free bristles glide easily through your hair while the massaging ball tips help to add volume while remaining gentle on the scalp.

Plus the ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution with less damage, which means your hair won’t suffer from breakage.

Speaking of heat, the Volumiser features two heat settings for you to choose from alongside a cool shot to fix your hair in place once you’ve finished. We’d still recommend using a heat protectant before use though.

With Ionic technology, which helps wet hair dry faster, hair is not only dried quickly but it will also finish looking shinier with less frizz too.

Also included is a sectioning comb which allows you easily separate your hair to ensure you never miss a strand again.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Revlon One-Step, it currently boasts a 4.4-star rating based on over a whopping 38,900 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers report that they’re satisfied with the smoothness of their hair and hail it a “real time-saver” that “simplifies the process”.

If you want to almost halve the time you spend drying and styling your hair, then this offer on the Revlon two-in-one should not be missed. At under £40 we don’t expect this deal to stick around for very long.