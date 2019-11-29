Retro Fujifilm camera with an extra lens slashed to bargain Black Friday price

This very retro-looking Fujifilm X-A5 camera has received an excellent Black Friday price-cut, with John Lewis offering a tempting bundle including an additional lens for £349 – that’s a saving of £100.

Smartphone cameras might be improving all the time, but sometimes it feels so much nicer shooting with an actual camera. This deal gets you the Fujifilm X-A5 CSC (compact system camera) and two lenses for £349 – a pretty good Black Friday deal in our eyes.

Fujifilm X-A5 John Lewis bundle Fujifilm X-A5 Retro camera capable of shooting 4K video. This bundle comes with two lenses, both packing OIS.

Along with looking rather fetching with its brown accents, this is a very capable camera that boasts a 24.2-megapixel sensor. Those two lenses consist of an XC 15-45mm & a XC 50-230mm lens. Both of these pack OIS (optical image stabilisation) too, which isn’t always a given at this price.

Other specs include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to a companion app, meaning you can quickly beam snaps from this camera to your phone for easy sharing. There’s also the ability to shoot 4K video.

Fujifilm cameras are some of our favourites and one of the main reasons is the film-style simulations. These add an almost Instagram-like look to your snaps and tend to look really nice.

We have reviewed this particular camera – although the price was a lot higher and it only came with one lens – and we said, “The Fujifilm X-A5 is an entry point into the company’s X-series lineup of mirrorless cameras. It’ll serve beginners well with good image quality, but does have some limitations and disadvantages that are worth taking on board before you buy it.”

If you’re after a camera for a more active lifestyle then Argos currently a very good deal on the GoPro Hero 7 White for £129.99.

