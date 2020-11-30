Reminder: You can still get the new Echo 4th gen for a seriously low price

Amazon has been slashing prices on all its own goods this Black Friday, however the deals aren’t stopping quite yet. It’s Cyber Monday now and you can still save big on the new Echo 4th-generation.

Usually, the Echo 4 retails for £89.99 – an already great price considering what’s on offer here. However, in the Cyber Monday sale it can be had for an incredible £59.99. That’s a £30 saving, or 33%.

The new Echo is Amazon’s 4th version of the iconic smart speaker. It comes packed with plenty of exciting upgrades along with an updated, rounder shape that looks a whole lot better. There’s also a ring light around the bottom for notifications and a couple of physical buttons on the top.

Of course, you also have the Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control. You can ask Alexa to play music, control your smart home or just random questions. Alexa gets better all the time and it is always improving.

One of the biggest updates with the 4th version over the previous generation is the addition of the Zigbee hub – a feature previously restricted to the pricier Echo Plus. This allows you to add devices to your Echo without the need for extra hubs.

The speaker has also seen a hefty improvement in audio quality and it’s one of the best sounding smart speakers around, especially for the price. Inside you’ll find two 0.8-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer, instead of the 3rd gen’s one tweeter for a better stereo effect and increased detail.

We gave the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) a perfect five out of five stars in our review. In the review, we said: “Given what Amazon has crammed into this smart speaker, it’s quite the bargain. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that pound-for-pound, it’s the best overall smart speaker that you can buy. There’s very little to fault here, and the only minor thing I can say is that if you have the old Echo 3rd Generation or Echo Plus 2nd Generation, there’s probably not quite enough to justify for the upgrade. For everyone else, this is a hard speaker to resist”.

