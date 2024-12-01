Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Recreate Liverpool vs Man City in EA FC 25 with this sensational Cyber Monday deal

Max Parker
Editor

Liverpool take on Man City today (Dec 1) in what could be a decisive tie in the Premier League. So what better way to get in the mood than to pick up EA FC 25 on sale.

As part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Amazon has slashed the price of EA Sports FC 25 – which only came out a few weeks ago – by a whopping 43%.

This brings the £69.99 RRP down to £39.99 – a whopping £30 saving. This is the cheapest we’ve seen this game drop to on Amazon. However, this price isn’t going to be sticking for long though as Amazon’s sales event only runs until December 2 so time is running out to make big savings.

This deal is for the PS5 version of the game – ideal if you’ve picked up one of the best PS5 Black Friday offers – and the PS4 version is available too. Sadly, the saving for the Xbox version isn’t quite as tempting.

EA Sports FC – which replaced the FIFA branding last year – is currently the only mainstream football game available, and this new edition includes the usual array of graphical and gameplay updates expected every year.

New for the 2025 edition of the game is a Rush mode for quick 5v5 games that are fast and frenetic, an upgraded and far deeper Career mode and a bigger tactical overhaul across the whole game. There’s of course Ultimate Team too – a reason enough for many to pick this up. And at this price, it’s hard to resist.

If you’re after EA Sports FC 25 this is an excellent saving, however with Black Friday deals ending soon you’ll want to act fast to secure the best price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

