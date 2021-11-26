 large image

Realme 8 5G price falls by £100 in this cracking Black Friday deal

The Realme 8 5G is now available for £100 less than the usual price in a Black Friday saving that could give the full 5G experience on a budget.

The Realme 8 5G is now available for £100 less than the usual price thanks to this Black Friday deal.

The Realme 8 5G was already a tempting prospect, offering some seriously starry specs for a very modest price. But now it’s available at just £149.99, you could hardly ask for better value for money on a new smartphone.

The key feature of this device is literally in the headline; it offers 5G connectivity, the fastest mobile data speeds currently available. You’d normally expect to shell out significantly more money for a spec like that, but here you can bag all the benefits for just £149.99.

As you can seen in the Keep graph below this is the best price we’ve seen the phone retail for over the last few months.

That’s not all you’ll get for your money. The Realme 8 5G also features a 48-megapixel main camera (along with macro and depth sensors too), and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The screen is a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers a 1080x2400p resolution and, most importantly, a 90Hz refresh rate that makes it notably smoother than the 60Hz rate that is standard at this price point.

The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset and is powered by a beefy 5000mAh battery that can be juiced up swiftly with 18W fast-charging.

The Realme 8 5G is a budget smartphone that really doesn’t skimp on the specs. And with a £100 saving on top, it’s hard to say no to this very promising package that delivers 5G connectivity and so much more.

Jump on this incredible deal now if you’d like to get 5G connectivity at a cut-price, and then check out all the other super savings on our best Black Friday deals guide.

