The Marshall Tufton – maybe one of the heftiest looking Bluetooth speakers out there – has now dropped to its lowest price yet for the Black Friday sale, letting you nab its bombastic sound for just £129.

Upon its release, the Marshall Tufton originally went for an eye-watering £349, which is almost unheard of for a Bluetooth speaker. Despite the fact that we loved the sound it produced, its aesthetic and long-lasting battery life, the high price point was a difficult thing to overlook – until now.

For just £129, the Marshall Tufton is now absurdly cheap, making it an excellent speaker to pick up if you plan on hosting the family this Christmas. Trust me, with the sound quality offered by the Marshall Tufton – you won’t hear a peep of complaint from anyone (we can’t make any guarantees about your cooking though).

If you have the power to think beyond 2020, and cast your mind over to the summer of next year, then it’s easy to picture how the Marshall Tufton would make for the perfect companion during a camping trip or even just a barbecue in the garden.

The large real estate of the Tufton ensures that it has a big battery to back it up, and Trusted Reviews’ TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney, managed to get over 20 hours of use on a single charge. That’s enough juice for several use sessions and then some.

Surmising in his review, Kob Monney wrote: “the Tufton is a fun speaker to listen as long as you’re playing songs that suit its characteristics. You won’t get as much change out of it with, say, classical music, since it lacks a bit of finesse and articulateness. But it makes up for that in spades with power and energy.”

At just £129, there’s never been a better time to buy the Marshall Tufton, but for that same reason we don’t expect the deal to be available for very long. Let’s just say that if you have visions of rocking out with some classic tunes, then there’s no time to waste.

