Read Kindle books for free with this fantastic Black Friday saving

This incredible Black Friday deal gives you a whole month of Kindle Unlimited for free, making this the month to start reading.

If you’ve been trying to fall back in love with reading but you just can’t find the right book, then we have the perfect deal for you. Thanks to Black Friday, Amazon is now offering new users three months of Kindle Unlimited for a mere £7.99 – not £7.99 a month, £7.99 overall – with a free 30-day trial to get you started too.

It’s important to note that this deal is exclusive to new users, so you may find that your deal comes up as something different if you have been a member previously. On my Amazon account, since I have been a Kindle Unlimited member before I was offered two months of the service for free. So while you may not get the exact deal we’re quoting, you should still be offered some sort of discount for signing up again.

If you’re looking for something else in the world of tech, check out our best Black Friday deals round-up as we will be continually updating it whenever we find another incredible offer over the entire Black Friday sale.

Kindle Unlimited has millions of books and thousands of audiobooks right at your fingertips, with iconic titles like The Handmaid’s Tale, Where the Forest Meets the Stars and The Beekeeper’s Promise, among many, many others.

And you don’t even necessarily need a Kindle to enjoy this promotion, as you can download the Kindle Unlimited app on both Apple iPad and iPhones as well as Android tablets and phones, meaning that you can likely take advantage of this deal no matter what devices you have already.

We can’t say when Amazon will bring out another discount on its Kindle Unlimited service, although we do know that this deal comes to an end on 30th November. So if you’re interested in rekindling your love of reading for just £7.99, you will want to jump on this deal now as it will be gone in less than a week.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

