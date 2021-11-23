The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (OLED model) gaming ultrabook is available for just £990 over on Amazon this Black Friday.

With an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an OLED display to boot, you’re getting some incredible specs at a very reasonable price.

Razer’s OLED gaming laptop is available for just £990 in Black Friday sale The Razer Blade Stealth is Razer’s most portable gaming laptop, featuring an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU and Intel Core 11th Gen i7 CPU. What’s more, this model features a Full HD OLED display which should make games look colourful and vivid. The gaming laptop unfortunately won’t arrive until 6 January, but it’s arguably worth waiting for. Amazon

Save £160.45

£990 View Deal

This admittedly isn’t an all-powerful high-end gaming laptops, but it should still run the majority of AAA games at a respectable frame rate when playing at 1080p resolution.

The 60Hz screen refresh rate also may not be up to scratch for serious multiplayer gamers, but it’s perfectly fine for more casual players who just want to squeeze some Witcher 3 or Halo Infinite sessions into their lunch break.

The OLED screen is the most impressive feature here, as it should provide more accurate colours and greater contrast than the vast majority of gaming laptops on the market.

And unlike rival gaming laptops, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is incredibly portable, weighing just ‎1.41 kg which is almost just as light as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air.

You also get a 512GB hard drive, which should be sufficient enough space for most gamers. Although if you plan on downloading Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Warzone, then you may want to purchase an external hard drive too.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed this exact model of the Razer Blade Stealth 13, but the specs look great and Razer is renowned for top-class designs.

To make this deal even more tempting, Amazon is offering £26 off Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan 20GB when you buy the Razer Blade Stealth, or any other eligible laptop.

There is one big catch though, as the Razer Blade Stealth 13 has been so popular that stock won’t return until 6 January 2022. This means that while you can order the Razer Blade Stealth 13 now, it won’t be viable as a Christmas present. But it’s still a laptop worth waiting for if you’re keen to game on the go.