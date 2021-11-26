Razer Raptor gaming monitor sees huge £375 price cut for Black Friday

The Razer Raptor gaming monitor has plummeted in price for Black Friday with a massive £375 price cut.

With a new price of just £299.99, it may be one of the best value 27-inch gaming monitors currently available, packing in fantastic features such as the Quad HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time.

The Razer Raptor could well be one of the best deal of Black Friday yet, with a huge £375 price cut taking the price down to an affordable £299.99. This 27-inch gaming monitor features a Quad HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, while also supporting both AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync.

Save £375.00

Now £299.99

With such specs, this is a superb option for those who want to play games in either Full HD or Quad HD, with a a fast enough refresh rate for the majority of gamers.

With a vibrant IPS panel and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, colours should pop out the screen with a dazzling effect, which is arguably more important for single-player games than eSports-grade refresh rate.

Both AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync are supported too, so you should be able to prevent screen tearing no matter what graphics card you have inside your system.

You also get some decent ports around the back for connectivity, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C. The only downside here is that the monitor unfortunately lacks speakers, so you’re going to have to buy your own when playing without a headset.

We gave the Razer Raptor a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, and wrote in our verdict: “The Razer Raptor comes close to being the perfect gaming monitor. Its 27-inch Quad HD display is gorgeous, plus it brags all the important gaming features to ensure a top-class performance. You have to pay a fair sum for the privilege, especially given that it lacks integrated speakers, but this is the best option for those who don’t have pockets deep enough to make the jump to 4K.”

Now the Razer Raptor is substantially more affordable, we truly believe this is one of the absolute best gaming monitors you can currently buy for 1440p gaming, whether you’re playing on PC or an Xbox Series S.