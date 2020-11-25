Razer Blade Pro 17 sees jaw-dropping near-£700 price slash for Black Friday

The Razer Blade Pro 17 has seen a whopping near-£700 price cut as part of the Black Friday sales, seeing the price fall to a more affordable £1599.98.

That may still seem expensive at first glance, but for the price you’re getting a 300Hz 17.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and a 512GB SSD.

Deal: Razer Blade Pro 17 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1599.98 (save £699.94)

A gaming laptop with these kinds of specs usually costs upwards of £2000, so to see this Razer machine at such a low price really is fantastic value.

The RTX 2070 is one of the most powerful mobile GPUs currently available, capable of a high 1080p performance, while supporting high-end features such as Ray Tracing and DLSS. Whether you want to play Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Fortnite or even the upcoming CyberPunk, this laptop has the power to do so, even at high graphics settings.

An additional vacant M.2 slot allows you to upgrade the gaming laptop at a later date if think you’ll soon run out of space on the 512GB drive. You can of course attach external hard drives too, with the Razer laptop featuring 3 x USB 3.2 ports. Ports for HDMI, USB-C and Ethernet are also on board.

We gave the Razer Blade Pro 17 a 4 out of 5 rating when we review it earlier this year. However, our main issue was the steep price, and that of course has changed with the £700 discount. In our verdict we said: “The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a premium gaming laptop well worth considering.”

