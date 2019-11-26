The Razer Blade Pro 17 just had £1600 torn off its RRP – but the deal won’t last long

You can grab a Razer Blade Pro 17-inch for a £2199.99 thank to this stellar Black Friday Amazon deal.

The deal went live earlier today and wipes a, not to be sniffed at, £1600 off the Razer Blade Pro 17-inch current RRP.

We haven’t had a chance to review the latest Razer Blade Pro 17 yet, but our experience with the line is generally positive.

The laptops generally feature all the trimmings expected of a top end gaming laptop, but come with pleasingly premium feeling designs that are blissfully free of childish RGB lighting.

This remains the case with the Razer Blade Pro 17 on offer with this deal. Highlights include a 4K resolution 17-inch display, powerhouse GTX 1080 GPU, Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU, 512GB SSD and robust 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

If those specs mean nothing to you, it basically means the laptop is more than powerful enough to play demanding, modern triple-A games on and will be up to snuff for most creative workloads, including video editing and 3D Modelling.

The only slight downside is that the CPU isn’t Intel’s latest 10th Gen chip architecture and the 1080 Nvidia GPU uses the older GTX, not latest RTX architecture. Given the lack of games with active Ray Tracing, a lighting solution that only runs on new RTX GPUs, this is hardly a deal breaker, however.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is one of many laptops to get a stellar discount this Black Friday. Even though we’re technically a few days from the big event we’ve already seen cracking discounts appear on everything from super expensive gaming notebooks, to affordable Chromebooks and creative-focussed MacBooks.

Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our best Black Friday Laptop Deals guide for our curated picks of the latest and greatest discounts.

