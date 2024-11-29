The Razer Blade 16 is a Black Friday must-have with an unbelievable £750 discount

The Razer Blade models have been among our favourite gaming laptops for years, but these machines come with serious price tags. If you want a taste of the best, without hurting your wallet quite so much, this could be the deal for you.

The Razer Blade 16 (2024) with an RTX 4070 and a 240Hz OLED display is reduced to £2249 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a massive reduction compared to its usual selling price of around £2699, and even bigger compared to its £2999 MSRP.

Save over £750 on the Razer Blade 16 (2024) With a 16-inch 240Hz OLED panel, an RTX 4070 and a slick portable design, the Razer Blade 16 is one of the best options for gaming on the go. This deal brings it to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far, just £2249. Amazon

Was £2999

£2249 View Deal

Gaming laptops tend to be big heavy machines that are more focused on performance than portability, but the Razer Blade 16 strikes an appealing balance. It’s around the size of a typical 15-inch laptop, but Razer has managed to cram in a 16-inch display, and keeps the chassis relatively slim, too. Not only that, but the 330W GaN power brick is up to 60% smaller than traditional solutions.

It also boasts a blisteringly fast 240Hz OLED panel and boatloads of power, thanks to its Intel Core i9-14900HX and RTX 4070 combo. When we tested it, we found it to be “compact, stylish and well-built, with more than enough 3D power to handle AAA games for years to come.”

One of my favourite things about the Razer Blade 16 is its MacBook-esque, CNC-milled aluminium chassis. It looks and feels premium and professional, without the edgy, sci-fi looks that you’ll find on a lot of gaming laptops.

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming machine with understated looks and premium build quality, this is easily one of the top options. Head on over to Amazon to take a look for yourself, but don’t dawdle, as we can’t imagine this deal sticking around for long.