Rarely on offer, the Sonos Sub Mini is now super cheap for Black Friday

Update: Unfortunately this deal is now out of stock but Amazon has the next best price in its Black Friday sale, selling the Sonos Sub Mini for just £334 (previously £429).

For any Sonos fans out there, you’ll definitely want to check out this incredible deal for the Sonos Sub Mini.

Sonos’ compact subwoofer has been given the Black Friday treatment, dropping from its original price of £429 to just £271.20 when you use the code BUYBETTER20 at the checkout.

That’s a phenomenally impressive discount given that the Sonos Sub Mini rarely sees more than a £50 discount on its RRP, so if you’ve been holding out to expand (or even start) your Sonos ecosystem, then this is well worth jumping on.

It almost goes without saying but if you want the best in home audio then Sonos is the go-to brand. The company’s speakers and soundbars put out some triumphantly robust audio, and if you have a Sonos Ray, Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc soundbar then the Sub Mini is the perfect companion to bring out the fullest level of sound.

Sonos Sub Mini Black Friday Bargain We’ve never seen the Sonos Sub Mini go for such a low price, so if you want to bag it on the cheap then now’s the time to do it. eBay

Use code BUYBETTER20

Now £271.20 View Deal

Because it is a subwoofer, the Sub Mini is designed to bring out the bass and lower tones in TV shows and films, which equates to the whirl of helicopter blades during an chase scene, or the rumble of a train as it pulls into a station. Heck, you’ll really notice the difference during an explosion (pretty much any action film is perfectly paired with the Sub Mini).

Don’t just take my word for it though, the Sonos Sub Mini scored a high four-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ own David Ludlow, with his verdict reading: “Smaller and cheaper (but not cheap) than its predecessor, the Sonos Sub Mini is designed primarily to work with the smaller speakers and soundbars. It improves the sound quality of any speaker it’s paired with, delivering greater range and more bass, all while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating. In many way it’s the perfect upgrade for a lot of Sonos speakers, but the high price means that it’s a lot more expensive than many of the speakers it would be paired with, which could make this a hard purchase to justify.”

Of course, any issues with the price fly right out the window with this deal, so while it’s going for such a cheap price, there’s never been a better time to pick up the Sonos Sub Mini.

