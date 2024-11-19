Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

QLED Samsung TVs are now affordable during the Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday deal makes a high-spec Samsung QLED TV way more affordable than before.

Laptops Direct is selling the Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV for £509, which is a massive £240 saving on the price it was selling for earlier this year.

Save £240 on the Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV

Laptops Direct is selling the Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV at a massive £240 discount.

That’s a great deal on a really classy QLED TV. What’s QLED, you ask? It stands for Quantum dot LED TV, which is a display technology that uses nanocrystals in conjunction with the backlight to reproduce a much higher range of colours than you average LCD panel.

Despite this, QLED TVs also have the ability to output at a much higher brightness than, say, OLED. It’s not so much a ‘best of both worlds’ situation – OLEDs still reign supreme for colour and contrast – but it is a viable alternative that produces excellent results, especially for those living rooms that get a lot of natural light.

Aside from that QLED panel, the Samsung Q60D provides the company’s Crystal Processor, which upscales all content to 4K, as well as optimising the sound to suit what is playing. Talking of sound, Object Tracking Sound Lite selects which of the TV’s front speakers the sound plays through, providing a more immersive output.

Samsung’s Tizen OS provides access to a vast library of 4K movies, TV series, and catch-up TV apps in one location.

Gamers are also taken care of thanks to the Game Bar feature, which optimises in-game settings and lets you play in ultra-wide 21:9 or 32:9 for an immersive view. Motion Xcelerator and ALLM, meanwhile, provide fluid visuals and reduced lag for your gaming.

While we haven’t reviewed the Samsung Q60D here on TrustedReviews, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on more than 800 customer reviews. It’s clearly going to be a popular pick this Black Friday, so grab this deal quick if you’re in the market.

