With this Black Friday price cut, the PSVR 2 is now a must-buy PS5 accessory

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though it might have seemed dead on arrival, the PSVR 2 has finally become an essential PS5 accessory this Black Friday.

While its original price point of £529.99 was absurd – that’s pricier than the PS5 itself for crying out loud – the 36% discount for the PSVR 2 has brought it down to the price it always should have been, warranting a second look at the device.

Down now to just £339, it’s much easier to make the argument that the PSVR 2, like the DualSense Edge or the PlayStation Portal, now deserves its due as one of the PS5’s best accessories.

With the ability to play VR titles as well as your favourite PS5 games in the super immersive Cinematic Mode, the PSVR 2 is now a must-have accessory at this heavily discounted price.

For starters, it needs to be said – for those who don’t know – that the PSVR 2 is one of the most technologically advanced VR headsets on the market. This thing packs an unbelievable 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When detailing the experience, our reviewer wrote:

“I’ll never forget the first time stepping into the incredibly detailed jungle of Horizon Call of the Mountain, offering far more gorgeous vistas than what the Meta Quest 2 is capable of.”

Speaking of which, Horizon Call of the Mountain is easily the best game to pair with this headset from the get-go. This Horizon spin-off has been designed specifically with the PSVR 2 in mind, making the most of its technology to really put you in the dystopian world that the series offers.

There are also tons of classic VR titles to check out like Pistol Whip and Beat Saber, not to mention the VR modes that are available in games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village.

The PSVR 2’s trump card however is the fact that it can let you play any title you want in Cinematic Mode, which places it on a gigantic virtual display, making your favourite games feel more immersive than ever. If you don’t have the best TV out there then here’s a way to really improve your gaming sessions at a much cheaper price this Black Friday.

Recommended

A superb sequel to PlayStation's VR headset

Pros

  • Stunning 4K OLED screen
  • Sense controllers are huge improvement
  • Stylish design and streamlined setup
  • Haptic feedback improves immersion

Cons

  • No backwards compatability
  • More expensive than a PS5
  • Can be uncomfortable after extended use

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

